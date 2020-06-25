JACKSON - The Mississippi Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases, which is by far the largest single-day increase yet, and five deaths.
The previous single-day case count peak was 611 reported on Tuesday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi now stands at 24,516 with a death toll of 1,016. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
The Mississippi State Department of Health said after Thursday's data was released that COVID-19 cases are "rising fastest among young adults not following proper safeguards," and urged Mississippians to wear masks or face coverings in public and keep strict social distancing whenever possible.
Although deaths are higher in older age groups, the 18-29 age group has the highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of 4,819.
Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties and the amount of new cases in each: Alcorn (6), Benton (3), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (14), Clay (7), Lafayette (14), Lee (26), Marshall (12), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (4), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (3) and Union (12).
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 47
Benton 25
Calhoun 108
Chickasaw 217
Clay 229
Itawamba 112
Lafayette 303
Lee 429
Marshall 160
Monroe 328
Oktibbeha 448
Pontotoc 175
Prentiss 85
Tippah 115
Tishomingo 58
Union 150