Thursday, June, 25, 2020 COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 update for Thursday, June, 25, 2020.

 Jayson Burnett

JACKSON - The Mississippi Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases, which is by far the largest single-day increase yet, and five deaths.

The previous single-day case count peak was 611 reported on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi now stands at 24,516 with a death toll of 1,016. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said after Thursday's data was released that COVID-19 cases are "rising fastest among young adults not following proper safeguards," and urged Mississippians to wear masks or face coverings in public and keep strict social distancing whenever possible.

Although deaths are higher in older age groups, the 18-29 age group has the highest amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of 4,819.

Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties and the amount of new cases in each: Alcorn (6), Benton (3), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (14), Clay (7), Lafayette (14), Lee (26), Marshall (12), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (4), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (3) and Union (12).

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 47

Benton 25

Calhoun 108

Chickasaw 217

Clay 229

Itawamba 112

Lafayette 303

Lee 429

Marshall 160

Monroe 328

Oktibbeha 448

Pontotoc 175

Prentiss 85

Tippah 115

Tishomingo 58

Union 150

