The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths related to the virus.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 109,255, with 3,160 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.

North Mississippi Health Services has 55 positive inpatients and 7,552 positive outpatients as of Oct. 16.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (18), Benton (4), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (10), Clay (3), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (10), Lee (38), Marshall (29), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (19), Tippah (21), Tishomingo (8) and Union (13).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 938

Benton 296

Calhoun 605

Chickasaw 811

Clay 663

Itawamba 1070

Lafayette 2405

Lee 3354

Marshall 1273

Monroe 1422

Oktibbeha 1932

Pontotoc 1426

Prentiss 1007

Tippah 844

Tishomingo 779

Union 1119

