The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths related to the virus.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 109,255, with 3,160 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.
North Mississippi Health Services has 55 positive inpatients and 7,552 positive outpatients as of Oct. 16.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (18), Benton (4), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (10), Clay (3), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (10), Lee (38), Marshall (29), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (19), Tippah (21), Tishomingo (8) and Union (13).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 938
Benton 296
Calhoun 605
Chickasaw 811
Clay 663
Itawamba 1070
Lafayette 2405
Lee 3354
Marshall 1273
Monroe 1422
Oktibbeha 1932
Pontotoc 1426
Prentiss 1007
Tippah 844
Tishomingo 779
Union 1119