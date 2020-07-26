The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases is now 52,304, with a death toll of 1,495.
The 15 deaths include one in both Monroe and Union counties.
Oktibbeha County reported 93 new cases Sunday. Other Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include Lee (34), Lafayette (23), Monroe (20), Pontotoc (12), Marshall (11), Itawamba (11), Alcorn (7), Tishomingo (7), Prentiss (6), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Calhoun (4) and Tippah 4).
North Mississippi total case counts:
Alcorn 274
Benton 88
Calhoun 339
Chickasaw 390
Clay 340
Itawamba 254
Lafayette 723
Lee 1,002
Marshall 454
Monroe 592
Oktibbeha 893
Pontotoc 602
Prentiss 251
Tippah 236
Tishomingo 226