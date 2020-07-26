sunday numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,207 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases is now 52,304, with a death toll of 1,495.

The 15 deaths include one in both Monroe and Union counties.

Oktibbeha County reported 93 new cases Sunday. Other Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include Lee (34), Lafayette (23), Monroe (20), Pontotoc (12), Marshall (11), Itawamba (11), Alcorn (7), Tishomingo (7), Prentiss (6), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Calhoun (4) and Tippah 4).

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 274

Benton 88

Calhoun 339

Chickasaw 390

Clay 340

Itawamba 254

Lafayette 723

Lee 1,002

Marshall 454

Monroe 592

Oktibbeha 893

Pontotoc 602

Prentiss 251

Tippah 236

Tishomingo 226

