The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday morning reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 66,646.
MSDH also reported 26 new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,874.
In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Benton (1), Chickasaw (1), Lafayette (1), Lee (4), Monroe (1), and Prentiss (1).
Statewide, there are 174 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, August 7, North Mississippi Health Services has 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,604 total outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH is reporting a total of 42,391 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 419
Benton 143
Calhoun 417
Chickasaw 459
Clay 394
Itawamba 358
Lafayette 964
Lee 1428
Marshall 688
Monroe 778
Oktibbeha 1118
Pontotoc 821
Prentiss 417
Tippah 360
Tishomingo 409
Union 627