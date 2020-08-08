COVID-19 Daily totals as of August 7, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday morning reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 66,646.

MSDH also reported 26 new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,874.

COVID-19 death rate chart in Mississippi

COVID-19 death chart by date of death through August 7, 2020.

In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Benton (1), Chickasaw (1), Lafayette (1), Lee (4), Monroe (1), and Prentiss (1).

Statewide, there are 174 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, August 7, North Mississippi Health Services has 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,604 total outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH is reporting a total of 42,391 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 419

Benton 143

Calhoun 417

Chickasaw 459

Clay 394

Itawamba 358

Lafayette 964

Lee 1428

Marshall 688

Monroe 778

Oktibbeha 1118

Pontotoc 821

Prentiss 417

Tippah 360

Tishomingo 409

Union 627

