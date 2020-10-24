COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Oct. 23, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,212 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total case count to 115,088.

MSDH also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,255.

In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Benton (1), Lee (1), Monroe (1) and Pontotoc (1) counties. Prentiss County also reported one COVID-19 related that occurred between September 22 and October 17, identified from a death certificate report.

MSDH also reported 133 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday October 23, North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,866 positive outpatients.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

New total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties are as followed:

Alcorn 1001

Benton 341

Calhoun 626

Chickasaw 855

Clay 693

Itawamba 1139

Lafayette 2504

Lee 3573

Marshall 1431

Monroe 1506

Oktibbeha 2024

Pontotoc 1472

Prentiss 1061

Tippah 903

Tishomingo 812

Union 1188

