The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,212 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total case count to 115,088.
MSDH also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,255.
In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Benton (1), Lee (1), Monroe (1) and Pontotoc (1) counties. Prentiss County also reported one COVID-19 related that occurred between September 22 and October 17, identified from a death certificate report.
MSDH also reported 133 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday October 23, North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,866 positive outpatients.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
New total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties are as followed:
Alcorn 1001
Benton 341
Calhoun 626
Chickasaw 855
Clay 693
Itawamba 1139
Lafayette 2504
Lee 3573
Marshall 1431
Monroe 1506
Oktibbeha 2024
Pontotoc 1472
Prentiss 1061
Tippah 903
Tishomingo 812
Union 1188