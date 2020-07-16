The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day case total yet.
Eighteen deaths were reported on Thursday. In Northeast Mississippi, there was one death each in Clay and Monroe counties and two in Prentiss.
The number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections and the number of patients in an ICU each reached new highs, at 855 and 247 respectively, on Thursday.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 39,797 with 1,308 deaths as a result of the virus.
25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 62 hospitalized patients on Wednesday, an increase of four patients from Wednesday.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (5), Benton (5), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (18), Clay (7), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (12), Lee (33), Marshall (14), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (29), Prentiss (11), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (12) and Union (16).
North Mississippi total case counts
Alcorn 128
Benton 63
Calhoun 194
Chickasaw 331
Clay 281
Itawamba 170
Lafayette 536
Lee 695
Marshall 324
Monroe 494
Oktibbeha 650
Pontotoc 435
Prentiss 145
Tippah 159
Tishomingo 137
Union 282