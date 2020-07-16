Thursday July 16, 2020 COVID-19 Update

The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day case total yet.

Eighteen deaths were reported on Thursday. In Northeast Mississippi, there was one death each in Clay and Monroe counties and two in Prentiss.

The number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections and the number of patients in an ICU each reached new highs, at 855 and 247 respectively, on Thursday.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 39,797 with 1,308 deaths as a result of the virus.

25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 62 hospitalized patients on Wednesday, an increase of four patients from Wednesday.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (5), Benton (5), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (18), Clay (7), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (12), Lee (33), Marshall (14), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (29), Prentiss (11), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (12) and Union (16).

North Mississippi total case counts

Alcorn 128

Benton 63

Calhoun 194

Chickasaw 331

Clay 281

Itawamba 170

Lafayette 536

Lee 695

Marshall 324

Monroe 494

Oktibbeha 650

Pontotoc 435

Prentiss 145

Tippah 159

Tishomingo 137

Union 282

