COVID-19 Daily Totals as of August 4, 2020

TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,245 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 51 new deaths as a result of the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, one person each died in Alcorn, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties. Lafayette reported two new deaths and Prentiss reported three.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 63,444 with 1,804 deaths as a result of the virus.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive COVID-19 hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 3,412 total outpatients.

Every Northeast Mississippi county reported new cases except for Benton and Chickasaw which had their case count totals revised down by two and five respectively.

Here are the number of new cases in each: Alcorn (14), Calhoun (11), Clay (6), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (22), Lee (23), Marshall (31), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (18), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (5) and Union (14).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 377

Benton 128

Calhoun 392

Chickasaw 438

Clay 380

Itawamba 323

Lafayette 907

Lee 1,297

Marshall 616

Monroe 731

Oktibbeha 1,077

Pontotoc 780

Prentiss 369

Tippah 320

Tishomingo 344

Union 552

