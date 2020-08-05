TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,245 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 51 new deaths as a result of the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, one person each died in Alcorn, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties. Lafayette reported two new deaths and Prentiss reported three.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 63,444 with 1,804 deaths as a result of the virus.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive COVID-19 hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 3,412 total outpatients.
Every Northeast Mississippi county reported new cases except for Benton and Chickasaw which had their case count totals revised down by two and five respectively.
Here are the number of new cases in each: Alcorn (14), Calhoun (11), Clay (6), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (22), Lee (23), Marshall (31), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (18), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (5) and Union (14).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 377
Benton 128
Calhoun 392
Chickasaw 438
Clay 380
Itawamba 323
Lafayette 907
Lee 1,297
Marshall 616
Monroe 731
Oktibbeha 1,077
Pontotoc 780
Prentiss 369
Tippah 320
Tishomingo 344
Union 552