The Mississippi State Health Department on Monday reported 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, including 52 in Lee County. It is the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases thus far.

MSDH also reported three new deaths statewide, including one in Monroe County.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 43,889 with 1,358 deaths as a result of the virus.

Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, patients in an ICU and patients on ventilators reach all-time highs on Sunday with 909 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals, 284 in ICUs and 143 on ventilators.

A total of 30,315 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 19.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (13), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (12), Clay (5), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (10), Lee (52), Marshall (9), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (14), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (10) and Union (2).

No change: Benton

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 161

Benton 77

Calhoun 249

Chickasaw 342

Clay 299

Itawamba 191

Lafayette 596

Lee 820

Marshall 384

Monroe 518

Oktibbeha 697

Pontotoc 495

Prentiss 192

Tippah 193

Tishomingo 165

Union 325

