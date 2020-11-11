COVID Update November 11

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,256 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn County reported six new deaths, Pontotoc reported two and Itawamba reported one.

The health department also reported 123 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 129,394, with total 3,497 deaths. Around 111,430 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 8.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 58 positive inpatients and 8,748 positive outpatients as of Nov. 10.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (16), Benton (7), Clahoun (7), Chickasaw (7), Clay (6), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (34), Lee (42), Marshall (30), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (18), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (16) and Union (21).

Alcorn 1,241

Benton 425

Calhoun 669

Chickasaw 935

Clay 782

Itawamba 1,308

Lafayette 2,764

Lee 4,145

Marshall 1,761

Monroe 1,690

Oktibbeha 2,190

Pontotoc 1,733

Prentiss 1,234

Tippah 1,061

Tishomingo 935

Union 1,393

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

