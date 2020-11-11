The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,256 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.
In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn County reported six new deaths, Pontotoc reported two and Itawamba reported one.
The health department also reported 123 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 129,394, with total 3,497 deaths. Around 111,430 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 8.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 58 positive inpatients and 8,748 positive outpatients as of Nov. 10.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (16), Benton (7), Clahoun (7), Chickasaw (7), Clay (6), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (34), Lee (42), Marshall (30), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (18), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (16) and Union (21).
Alcorn 1,241
Benton 425
Calhoun 669
Chickasaw 935
Clay 782
Itawamba 1,308
Lafayette 2,764
Lee 4,145
Marshall 1,761
Monroe 1,690
Oktibbeha 2,190
Pontotoc 1,733
Prentiss 1,234
Tippah 1,061
Tishomingo 935
Union 1,393