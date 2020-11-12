The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,271 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported two new deaths.
The health department also reported 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 130,665, with total 3,514 deaths. Around 111,430 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 8.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 64 positive inpatients and 8,974 positive outpatients as of Nov. 12.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (21), Benton (8), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (8), Clay (11), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (26), Lee (85), Marshall (24), Monroe (16), Oktibbeha (20), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (16), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (13) and Union (29).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,262
Benton 433
Calhoun 675
Chickasaw 943
Clay 793
Itawamba 1,319
Lafayette 2,790
Lee 4,230
Marshall 1,785
Monroe 1,706
Oktibbeha 2,210
Pontotoc 1,750
Prentiss 1,250
Tippah 1,078
Tishomingo 948
Union 1,422