COVID Update November 13

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,305 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The health department also reported 140 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 131,970, with total 3,519 deaths. Around 111,430 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 8.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive inpatients and 9,072 positive outpatients as of Nov. 13.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (23), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (10), Clay (4), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (27), Lee (60), Marshall (22), Monroe (20), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (23), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (6) and Union (13).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,285

Benton 436

Calhoun 677

Chickasaw 953

Clay 797

Itawamba 1,336

Lafayette 2,817

Lee 4,290

Marshall 1,807

Monroe 1,726

Oktibbeha 2,221

Pontotoc 1,762

Prentiss 1,273

Tippah 1,088

Tishomingo 954

Union 1,435

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

