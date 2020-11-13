The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,305 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.
The health department also reported 140 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 131,970, with total 3,519 deaths. Around 111,430 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 8.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive inpatients and 9,072 positive outpatients as of Nov. 13.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (23), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (10), Clay (4), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (27), Lee (60), Marshall (22), Monroe (20), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (23), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (6) and Union (13).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,285
Benton 436
Calhoun 677
Chickasaw 953
Clay 797
Itawamba 1,336
Lafayette 2,817
Lee 4,290
Marshall 1,807
Monroe 1,726
Oktibbeha 2,221
Pontotoc 1,762
Prentiss 1,273
Tippah 1,088
Tishomingo 954
Union 1,435