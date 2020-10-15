COVID Update October 15

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,322 new cases of COVID-19. It's the largest single day case count since August 19 when there were 1,348 new COVID-19 cases reported.

The state also reported 12 deaths related to the virus. Lee, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 108,139, with 3,152 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.

North Mississippi Health Services has 56 positive inpatients and 7,502 positive outpatients as of Oct. 15.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (10), Calhoun (16), Chickasaw (7), Clay (9), Itawamba (19), Lafayette (19), Lee (26), Marshall (16), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (21), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (5) and Union (4).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 920

Benton 292

Calhoun 594

Chickasaw 801

Clay 660

Itawamba 1059

Lafayette 2395

Lee 3316

Marshall 1244

Monroe 1410

Oktibbeha 1923

Pontotoc 1413

Prentiss 988

Tippah 823

Tishomingo 771

Union 1106

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

