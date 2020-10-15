The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,322 new cases of COVID-19. It's the largest single day case count since August 19 when there were 1,348 new COVID-19 cases reported.
The state also reported 12 deaths related to the virus. Lee, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 108,139, with 3,152 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.
North Mississippi Health Services has 56 positive inpatients and 7,502 positive outpatients as of Oct. 15.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (10), Calhoun (16), Chickasaw (7), Clay (9), Itawamba (19), Lafayette (19), Lee (26), Marshall (16), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (21), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (5) and Union (4).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 920
Benton 292
Calhoun 594
Chickasaw 801
Clay 660
Itawamba 1059
Lafayette 2395
Lee 3316
Marshall 1244
Monroe 1410
Oktibbeha 1923
Pontotoc 1413
Prentiss 988
Tippah 823
Tishomingo 771
Union 1106