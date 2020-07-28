Mississippi COVID-19 Cases and Deaths map

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases and Deaths map

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths and 969 current hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 54,299 with 1,543 deaths as a result of the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee reported one additional death and confirmed another COVID-19 related death that occurred between June 3 and July 27th, identified from death certificate reports. Monroe reported two additional deaths.

Around 35,071 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of July 26.

North Mississippi Health Services has 66 positive inpatients and 2,596 positive outpatients as of July 28.

All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (27), Benton (11), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (19), Lee (30), Marshall (26), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (21), Prentiss (12), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (10) and Union (29).

Alcorn 305

Benton 102

Calhoun 345

Chickasaw 396

Clay 350

Itawamba 273

Lafayette 758

Lee 1050

Marshall 482

Monroe 613

Oktibbeha 995

Pontotoc 638

Prentiss 267

Tippah 255

Tishomingo 240

Union 439

danny.mcarthur@journalinc.com

Twitter: @Danny_McArthur_

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus