The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 42 additional deaths and 969 current hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 54,299 with 1,543 deaths as a result of the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee reported one additional death and confirmed another COVID-19 related death that occurred between June 3 and July 27th, identified from death certificate reports. Monroe reported two additional deaths.
Around 35,071 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of July 26.
North Mississippi Health Services has 66 positive inpatients and 2,596 positive outpatients as of July 28.
All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (27), Benton (11), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (5), Clay (5), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (19), Lee (30), Marshall (26), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (21), Prentiss (12), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (10) and Union (29).
Alcorn 305
Benton 102
Calhoun 345
Chickasaw 396
Clay 350
Itawamba 273
Lafayette 758
Lee 1050
Marshall 482
Monroe 613
Oktibbeha 995
Pontotoc 638
Prentiss 267
Tippah 255
Tishomingo 240
Union 439