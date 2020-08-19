COVID Update August 18

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, including 64 in Lee County.

The state also reported 36 additional deaths. Chickasaw, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties reported an additional death. Lafayette County reported three new deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 74,555 with 2,163 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 56,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 16.

North Mississippi Health Services has 54 positive inpatients and 4,657 positive outpatients as of August 19.

All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Benton (5), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (10), Clay (1), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (21), Lee (64), Marshall (28), Monroe (25), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (18), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (11) and Union (16).

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 475

Benton 174

Calhoun 439

Chickasaw 528

Clay 431

Itawamba 452

Lafayette 1105

Lee 1844

Marshall 823

Monroe 918

Oktibbeha 1218

Pontotoc 918

Prentiss 524

Tippah 459

Tishomingo 489

Union 796

