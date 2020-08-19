The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, including 64 in Lee County.
The state also reported 36 additional deaths. Chickasaw, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties reported an additional death. Lafayette County reported three new deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 74,555 with 2,163 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 56,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 16.
North Mississippi Health Services has 54 positive inpatients and 4,657 positive outpatients as of August 19.
All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Benton (5), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (10), Clay (1), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (21), Lee (64), Marshall (28), Monroe (25), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (18), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (11) and Union (16).
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 475
Benton 174
Calhoun 439
Chickasaw 528
Clay 431
Itawamba 452
Lafayette 1105
Lee 1844
Marshall 823
Monroe 918
Oktibbeha 1218
Pontotoc 918
Prentiss 524
Tippah 459
Tishomingo 489
Union 796