The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,370 more cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases, since March 11 now stands at 133,340 with a statewide death toll of 3,540.
In Northeast Mississippi, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties each reported one new death. Lee County reported two new deaths.
MSDH also reported 146 outbreaks long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, November 13, North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive inpatients and 9,072 positive outpatients.
As of this week MSDH is estimating 111,430 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Each county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal coverage area reported additional COVID-19 cases.
Total case counts by county:
Alcorn 1222
Benton 442
Calhoun 680
Chickasaw 964
Clay 802
Itawamba 1347
Lafayette 2847
Lee 4369
Marshall 1882
Monroe 1742
Oktibbeha 2239
Pontotoc 1779
Prentiss 1279
Tippah 1102
Tishomingo 971
Union 1452