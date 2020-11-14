COVID-19 Daily Totals for Nov. 14, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,370 more cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases, since March 11 now stands at 133,340 with a statewide death toll of 3,540.

In Northeast Mississippi, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties each reported one new death. Lee County reported two new deaths.

MSDH also reported 146 outbreaks long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, November 13, North Mississippi Health Services reported 62 positive inpatients and 9,072 positive outpatients.

As of this week MSDH is estimating 111,430 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Each county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal coverage area reported additional COVID-19 cases.

Total case counts by county:

Alcorn 1222

Benton 442

Calhoun 680

Chickasaw 964

Clay 802

Itawamba 1347

Lafayette 2847

Lee 4369

Marshall 1882

Monroe 1742

Oktibbeha 2239

Pontotoc 1779

Prentiss 1279

Tippah 1102

Tishomingo 971

Union 1452

