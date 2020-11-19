The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths as of Nov. 18. MSDH also reported 169 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Lafayette, Lee, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 138,791 and 3,619 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 67 positive inpatients and 9,662 positive outpatients as of Nov. 19.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (23), Benton (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (7), Clay (3), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (22), Lee (43), Marshall (30), Monroe (17), Oktibbeha (25), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (15), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (11) and Union (17).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1398
Benton 476
Calhoun 696
Chickasaw 993
Clay 827
Itawamba 1410
Lafayette 2968
Lee 4622
Marshall 2004
Monroe 1827
Oktibbeha 2317
Pontotoc 1858
Prentiss 1349
Tippah 1157
Tishomingo 1020
Union 1525