The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths as of Nov. 18. MSDH also reported 169 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Lafayette, Lee, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 138,791 and 3,619 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 67 positive inpatients and 9,662 positive outpatients as of Nov. 19.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (23), Benton (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (7), Clay (3), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (22), Lee (43), Marshall (30), Monroe (17), Oktibbeha (25), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (15), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (11) and Union (17).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1398

Benton 476

Calhoun 696

Chickasaw 993

Clay 827

Itawamba 1410

Lafayette 2968

Lee 4622

Marshall 2004

Monroe 1827

Oktibbeha 2317

Pontotoc 1858

Prentiss 1349

Tippah 1157

Tishomingo 1020

Union 1525

