The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,434 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases is now 51,097, with a death toll of 1,480.
Alcorn County reported one new death and Calhoun County reported three.
Northeast Mississppi counties reporting new cases are: Alcorn (26), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (14), Clay (10), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (31), Lee (27), Marshall (14), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (41), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (14), Tippah (9), and Tishomingo (13).
MSDH also reported 961 current hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, July, 24, North Mississippi Health Services has 66 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 2,354 positive outpatients.
North Mississippi total case counts:
Alcorn 267
Benton 88
Calhoun 335
Chickasaw 385
Clay 335
Itawamba 243
Lafayette 700
Lee 968
Marshall 443
Monroe 572
Oktibbeha 800
Pontotoc 595
Prentiss 245
Tippah 232
Tishomingo 219