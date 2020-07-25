COVID-19 cases and deaths map for Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,434 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases is now 51,097, with a death toll of 1,480.

Alcorn County reported one new death and Calhoun County reported three.

Northeast Mississppi counties reporting new cases are: Alcorn (26), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (14), Clay (10), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (31), Lee (27), Marshall (14), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (41), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (14), Tippah (9), and Tishomingo (13).

MSDH also reported 961 current hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, July, 24, North Mississippi Health Services has 66 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 2,354 positive outpatients.

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 267

Benton 88

Calhoun 335

Chickasaw 385

Clay 335

Itawamba 243

Lafayette 700

Lee 968

Marshall 443

Monroe 572

Oktibbeha 800

Pontotoc 595

Prentiss 245

Tippah 232

Tishomingo 219

