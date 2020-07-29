Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths map

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths map, as of 6 p.m., July 28, 2020.

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

Four of the 20 deaths occurred between May 10 and July 12 and were identified from death certificate reports.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 55,804 with 1,563 deaths as a result of the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette County reported one additional death.

Around 35,071 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of July 26.

North Mississippi Health Services had 64 positive inpatients and 2,746 positive outpatients as of July 29.

All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (5), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (2), Clay (5), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (29), Lee (19), Marshall (18), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (16), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (15), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (6) and Union (13).

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 312

Benton 107

Calhoun 355

Chickasaw 398

Clay 355

Itawamba 275

Lafayette 787

Lee 1069

Marshall 500

Monroe 620

Oktibbeha 1011

Pontotoc 649

Prentiss 282

Tippah 264

Tishomingo 246

Union 452

