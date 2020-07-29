The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.
Four of the 20 deaths occurred between May 10 and July 12 and were identified from death certificate reports.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 55,804 with 1,563 deaths as a result of the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette County reported one additional death.
Around 35,071 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of July 26.
North Mississippi Health Services had 64 positive inpatients and 2,746 positive outpatients as of July 29.
All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (5), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (2), Clay (5), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (29), Lee (19), Marshall (18), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (16), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (15), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (6) and Union (13).
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 312
Benton 107
Calhoun 355
Chickasaw 398
Clay 355
Itawamba 275
Lafayette 787
Lee 1069
Marshall 500
Monroe 620
Oktibbeha 1011
Pontotoc 649
Prentiss 282
Tippah 264
Tishomingo 246
Union 452