COVID-19 cases and deaths map

The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths.

Itawamba, Lee, Marshall and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

Of the 34 deaths reported, six occurred between June 21 and July 8 and were identified through death certificate reports — including three deaths in Oktibbeha County.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 47,071 with 1,423 deaths as a result of the virus.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mississippi

A total of 30,315 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 19.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 72 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, five more than the previous day.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (11), Benton (4), Calhoun (33), Chickasaw (2), Clay (1), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (20), Lee (16), Marshall (15), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (7), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (16), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (6) and Union (15).

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 190

Benton 84

Calhoun 303

Chickasaw 350

Clay 310

Itawamba 220

Lafayette 633

Lee 879

Marshall 407

Monroe 536

Oktibbeha 712

Pontotoc 538

Prentiss 219

Tippah 212

Tishomingo 184

Union 353

