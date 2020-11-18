The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths as of Nov. 17. MSDH also reported 143 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Alcorn and Benton counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 137,396 and 3,601 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,407 positive outpatients as of Nov. 17.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (17), Benton (10), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (10), Clay (7), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (34), Lee (88), Marshall (39), Monroe (23), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (24), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (10) and Union (8).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1375
Benton 470
Calhoun 694
Chickasaw 986
Clay 824
Itawamba 1396
Lafayette 2946
Lee 4579
Marshall 1974
Monroe 1810
Oktibbeha 2292
Pontotoc 1841
Prentiss 1334
Tippah 1150
Tishomingo 1009
Union 1508