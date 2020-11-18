COVID Update November 18

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths as of Nov. 17. MSDH also reported 143 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Alcorn and Benton counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 137,396 and 3,601 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,407 positive outpatients as of Nov. 17.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (17), Benton (10), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (10), Clay (7), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (34), Lee (88), Marshall (39), Monroe (23), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (24), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (10) and Union (8).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1375

Benton 470

Calhoun 694

Chickasaw 986

Clay 824

Itawamba 1396

Lafayette 2946

Lee 4579

Marshall 1974

Monroe 1810

Oktibbeha 2292

Pontotoc 1841

Prentiss 1334

Tippah 1150

Tishomingo 1009

Union 1508

