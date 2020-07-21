Total COVID-19 cases & deaths in Mississippi

Total COVID-19 cases & deaths in Mississippi, as of Monday July 20, 2020.

The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 1,635 new COVID-19 cases, which is the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases thus far. It's the third time in less than a week that a new record has been set for daily case totals.

MSDH also reported 31 new deaths statewide, including one each in Clay, Lee and Tishomingo counties. Five of the 31 deaths occurred between June 30 and July 12 and were identified through death certificate reports.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 45,524 with 1,389 deaths as a result of the virus.

Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection and patients in an ICU both reached all-time highs on Monday with 943 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals and 293 in ICUs, up from 909 and 284 respectively on the previous day.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in MS

A total of 30,315 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 19.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 67 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, three less than the previous day.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn (18), Benton (3), Calhoun (21), Chickasaw (6), Clay (10), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (17), Lee (43), Marshall (8), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (38), Prentiss (11), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (13) and Union (13).

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 179

Benton 80

Calhoun 270

Chickasaw 348

Clay 309

Itawamba 208

Lafayette 613

Lee 863

Marshall 392

Monroe 525

Oktibbeha 705

Pontotoc 533

Prentiss 203

Tippah 203

Tishomingo 178

Union 338

