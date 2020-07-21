Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 76F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.