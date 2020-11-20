The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 1,638 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths as of Nov. 19. MSDH also reported 170 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Marshall County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 140,429 and 3,642 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 97 positive inpatients and 9,793 positive outpatients as of Nov. 20.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (12), Benton (4), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (9), Clay (16), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (93), Lee (50), Marshall (25), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (34), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (10), Tippah (26), Tishomingo (11) and Union (30).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1410
Benton 480
Calhoun 706
Chickasaw 1002
Clay 843
Itawamba 1424
Lafayette 3061
Lee 4672
Marshall 2029
Monroe 1857
Oktibbeha 2351
Pontotoc 1875
Prentiss 1359
Tippah 1183
Tishomingo 1031
Union 1555