COVID Update November 20

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 1,638 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths as of Nov. 19. MSDH also reported 170 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Marshall County reported two new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 140,429 and 3,642 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 97 positive inpatients and 9,793 positive outpatients as of Nov. 20.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (12), Benton (4), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (9), Clay (16), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (93), Lee (50), Marshall (25), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (34), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (10), Tippah (26), Tishomingo (11) and Union (30).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1410

Benton 480

Calhoun 706

Chickasaw 1002

Clay 843

Itawamba 1424

Lafayette 3061

Lee 4672

Marshall 2029

Monroe 1857

Oktibbeha 2351

Pontotoc 1875

Prentiss 1359

Tippah 1183

Tishomingo 1031

Union 1555

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

