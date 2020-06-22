The Mississippi Department of Health on Monday reported 1,646 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths between June 17 and June 21 in its first coronavirus update since last Wednesday.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new deaths include: Chickasaw, Monroe and Oktibbeha.
Of those 40 deaths, two occurred between May 25 and June 7 and were identified through death certificate reports.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 22,287 with a death toll of 978. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Every county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area saw an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases over the past five days, along with the number of new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (2), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (19), Clay (25), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (45), Lee (44), Marshall (20), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (34), Pontotoc (35), Prentiss (8), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (5) and Union (19).
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 35
Benton 20
Calhoun 96
Chickasaw 196
Clay 210
Itawamba 109
Lafayette 254
Lee 374
Marshall 142
Monroe 311
Oktibbeha 420
Pontotoc 128
Prentiss 78
Tippah 106
Tishomingo 52
Union 128