The Mississippi Department of Health on Monday reported 1,646 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths between June 17 and June 21 in its first coronavirus update since last Wednesday.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new deaths include: Chickasaw, Monroe and Oktibbeha.

Of those 40 deaths, two occurred between May 25 and June 7 and were identified through death certificate reports.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 22,287 with a death toll of 978. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Every county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area saw an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past five days.

Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases over the past five days, along with the number of new cases: Alcorn (3), Benton (2), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (19), Clay (25), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (45), Lee (44), Marshall (20), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (34), Pontotoc (35), Prentiss (8), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (5) and Union (19).

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 35

Benton 20

Calhoun 96

Chickasaw 196

Clay 210

Itawamba 109

Lafayette 254

Lee 374

Marshall 142

Monroe 311

Oktibbeha 420

Pontotoc 128

Prentiss 78

Tippah 106

Tishomingo 52

Union 128

