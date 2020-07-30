The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,775 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases. The previous highest was 1,635 on July 21. MSDH also reported 48 additional deaths. Latest hospitalizations will be reported later in the day.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 57,579 with 1,611 deaths as a result of the virus.
Twenty-three confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred between July 10 and July 27 and were identified from death certificate reports. Marshall and Tippah each reported an additional death. In deaths reported as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lafayette reported an additional death, while Marshall reported two additional deaths.
Around 35,071 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of July 26.
North Mississippi Health Services has 66 positive inpatients and 2,875 positive outpatients as of July 30.
All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (19), Benton (8), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (15), Clay (5), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (34), Lee (46), Marshall (26), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (24), Prentiss (25), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (47) and Union (15).
Union 467
Alcorn 331
Benton 115
Calhoun 364
Chickasaw 413
Clay 360
Itawamba 288
Lafayette 821
Lee 1115
Marshall 526
Monroe 649
Oktibbeha 1024
Pontotoc 673
Prentiss 307
Tippah 269
Tishomingo 293
