The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 1,942 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number to 163,458.
MSDH also reported 33 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,949.
In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Alcorn (2), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Lafayette (1) Pontotoc (1), and Tishomingo (1) counties.
MSDH is also reporting 200 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday December 4, North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 73 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
New case counts by county are as followed: Alcorn (25), Benton (2), Calhoun (19), Chickasaw (23), Clay (11), Itawamba (28) Lafayette (19), Lee (69), Marshall (20), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (66), Prentiss (18) Tippah (18), Tishomingo (21) and Union (29).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,640
Benton 512
Calhoun 843
Chickasaw 1,149
Clay 996
Itawamba 1,694
Lafayette 3,492
Lee 5,646
Marshall 2,314
Monroe 2,192
Oktibbeha 2,657
Pontotoc 2,202
Prentiss 1,608
Tippah 1,370
Tishomingo 1,185
Union 1,825