COVID-19 Daily Totals in Mississippi as of Dec. 4, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 1,942 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number to 163,458.

MSDH also reported 33 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,949.

In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Alcorn (2), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Lafayette (1) Pontotoc (1), and Tishomingo (1) counties.

MSDH is also reporting 200 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday December 4, North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 73 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

New case counts by county are as followed: Alcorn (25), Benton (2), Calhoun (19), Chickasaw (23), Clay (11), Itawamba (28) Lafayette (19), Lee (69), Marshall (20), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (66), Prentiss (18) Tippah (18), Tishomingo (21) and Union (29).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,640

Benton 512

Calhoun 843

Chickasaw 1,149

Clay 996

Itawamba 1,694

Lafayette 3,492

Lee 5,646

Marshall 2,314

Monroe 2,192

Oktibbeha 2,657

Pontotoc 2,202

Prentiss 1,608

Tippah 1,370

Tishomingo 1,185

Union 1,825

