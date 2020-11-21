The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,972 more cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day case count since July 30 where 1775 cases were reported.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 142,401.
The state health department also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the state's death toll up to 3,657.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette, Lee and Marshall counties each reported one new death.
MSDH also reported 173 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday, November 20, North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 97 positive inpatients and 9,793 positive outpatients.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1421
Benton 482
Calhoun 710
Chickasaw 1019
Clay 855
Itawamba 1439
Lafayette 3107
Lee 4740
Marshall 2057
Monroe 1882
Oktibbeha 2364
Pontotoc 1907
Prentiss 1377
Tippah 1199
Tishomingo 1049
Union 1586