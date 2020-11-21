COVID-19 Daily Total counts in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,972 more cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day case count since July 30 where 1775 cases were reported.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 142,401.

The state health department also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the state's death toll up to 3,657.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette, Lee and Marshall counties each reported one new death.

MSDH also reported 173 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday, November 20, North Mississippi Health Services is reporting 97 positive inpatients and 9,793 positive outpatients.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1421

Benton 482

Calhoun 710

Chickasaw 1019

Clay 855

Itawamba 1439

Lafayette 3107

Lee 4740

Marshall 2057

Monroe 1882

Oktibbeha 2364

Pontotoc 1907

Prentiss 1377

Tippah 1199

Tishomingo 1049

Union 1586

