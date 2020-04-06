The Mississippi State Health Department has reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths.
Statewide totals stand at 1,738 known cases and 51 known deaths.
Lee County now has a second reported death, and Pontotoc County has its first reported death. Tippah County has added another known COVID-19 case for a total of 36, the most of any county in Northeast Mississippi.
No new deaths were officially reported by the Health Department in Tippah County Monday, but that county continues to lead the region in not cases but deaths, with three reported deaths at this time.
The Health Department also reports that across the state, there are 38 known long-term care facilities with at least one known case of COVID-19. Long-term care facilities include nursing homes.
In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties have long-term facilities with cases of the new coronavirus: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Marshall, Monroe, Prentiss and Union.
The Health Department is also now reporting the number of tests run outside the Health Department's own lab. In total, 20,370 individuals have been tested for COIVD-19 in Mississippi.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases
Alcorn 6
Benton 5
Calhoun 9
Chickasaw 15
Clay 9
Itawamba 4
Lafayette 22
Lee 30
Marshall 23
Monroe 16
Oktibbeha 27
Pontotoc 12
Prentiss 10
Tippah 36
Tishomingo 1
Union 6