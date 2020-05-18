COVID-19 update, 5/18/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday morning reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths.

This brings the state total number of known cases to 11,432 and the total number of deaths to 528 as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include Chickasaw (one), Itawamba (one), Marshall (one), Oktibbeha (one) and Union (two.)

Statewide, counties reporting new COVID-19 related deaths include Kemper, Lowndes, Neshoba, Scott and Yalobusha. Two of the newly confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, in Clarke and Newton counties, were identified through death certificate reports.

The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Sunday:

Alcorn 12

Benton 13

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 116

Clay 79

Itawamba 79

Lafayette 109

Lee 93

Marshall 67

Monroe 220

Oktibbeha 105

Pontotoc 25

Prentiss 36

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 14

Union 62

