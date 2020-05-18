The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday morning reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths.
This brings the state total number of known cases to 11,432 and the total number of deaths to 528 as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include Chickasaw (one), Itawamba (one), Marshall (one), Oktibbeha (one) and Union (two.)
Statewide, counties reporting new COVID-19 related deaths include Kemper, Lowndes, Neshoba, Scott and Yalobusha. Two of the newly confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, in Clarke and Newton counties, were identified through death certificate reports.
The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Alcorn 12
Benton 13
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 116
Clay 79
Itawamba 79
Lafayette 109
Lee 93
Marshall 67
Monroe 220
Oktibbeha 105
Pontotoc 25
Prentiss 36
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 14
Union 62