COVID Update September 14

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

The nine deaths occurred between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4 and were identified from death certificate reports.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 90,018 with 2,706 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.

North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 6,134 positive outpatients as of September 14.

Several counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (3), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (19), Lee (12), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (7), Tishomingo (1).

Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:

Alcorn 732

Benton 206

Calhoun 502

Chickasaw 624

Clay 547

Itawamba 692

Lafayette 1958

Lee 2472

Marshall 1052

Monroe 1146

Oktibbeha 1694

Pontotoc 1168

Prentiss 742

Tippah 611

Tishomingo 629

Union 952

