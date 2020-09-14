The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.
The nine deaths occurred between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4 and were identified from death certificate reports.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 90,018 with 2,706 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.
North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 6,134 positive outpatients as of September 14.
Several counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (3), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (19), Lee (12), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (7), Tishomingo (1).
Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:
Alcorn 732
Benton 206
Calhoun 502
Chickasaw 624
Clay 547
Itawamba 692
Lafayette 1958
Lee 2472
Marshall 1052
Monroe 1146
Oktibbeha 1694
Pontotoc 1168
Prentiss 742
Tippah 611
Tishomingo 629
Union 952