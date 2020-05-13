The Mississippi State Health Department on Wednesday reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and eight new deaths.
The state’s total number of known COVID-19 cases now stands at 10,090 and the death toll is at 465.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional cases of COVID-19: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.
A new COVID-19 death was reported from Oktibbeha County.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 243 outpatients.
The State Health Department presumes that over 6,000 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, and will update this number weekly.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers:
Alcorn 11
Benton 14
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 95
Clay 72
Itawamba 71
Lafayette 102
Lee 81
Marshall 62
Monroe 203
Oktibbeha 94
Pontotoc 24
Prentiss 36
Tippah 66
Tishomingo 10
Union 55