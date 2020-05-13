COVID-19 map - 5/13

The Mississippi State Health Department on Wednesday reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and eight new deaths.

The state’s total number of known COVID-19 cases now stands at 10,090 and the death toll is at 465.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional cases of COVID-19: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.

A new COVID-19 death was reported from Oktibbeha County.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 243 outpatients.

The State Health Department presumes that over 6,000 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, and will update this number weekly.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers:

Alcorn 11

Benton 14

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 95

Clay 72

Itawamba 71

Lafayette 102

Lee 81

Marshall 62

Monroe 203

Oktibbeha 94

Pontotoc 24

Prentiss 36

Tippah 66

Tishomingo 10

Union 55

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

