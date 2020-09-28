The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 190 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
No additional deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 97,049, with 2,921 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.
North Mississippi Health Services has 39 positive inpatients and 6,755 positive outpatients as of September 28.
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 827
Benton 229
Calhoun 524
Chickasaw 685
Clay 598
Itawamba 835
Lafayette 2198
Lee 2764
Marshall 1115
Monroe 1239
Oktibbeha 1802
Pontotoc 1282
Prentiss 865
Tippah 673
Tishomingo 694
Union 999