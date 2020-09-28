COVID Update September 28

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 190 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

No additional deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 97,049, with 2,921 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.

North Mississippi Health Services has 39 positive inpatients and 6,755 positive outpatients as of September 28.

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 827

Benton 229

Calhoun 524

Chickasaw 685

Clay 598

Itawamba 835

Lafayette 2198

Lee 2764

Marshall 1115

Monroe 1239

Oktibbeha 1802

Pontotoc 1282

Prentiss 865

Tippah 673

Tishomingo 694

Union 999

