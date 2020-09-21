COVID Update September 21

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 192 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 93,556, with 2,810 total deaths. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.

North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,492 positive outpatients as of September 21.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (8), Lee (4), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (4), Tippah (3) and Tishomingo (3).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 775

Benton 220

Calhoun 506

Chickasaw 656

Clay 581

Itawamba 770

Lafayette 2092

Lee 2610

Marshall 1076

Monroe 1189

Oktibbeha 1754

Pontotoc 1236

Prentiss 815

Tippah 645

Tishomingo 661

Union 978

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus