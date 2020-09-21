The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 192 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 93,556, with 2,810 total deaths. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.
North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,492 positive outpatients as of September 21.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (8), Lee (4), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (4), Tippah (3) and Tishomingo (3).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 775
Benton 220
Calhoun 506
Chickasaw 656
Clay 581
Itawamba 770
Lafayette 2092
Lee 2610
Marshall 1076
Monroe 1189
Oktibbeha 1754
Pontotoc 1236
Prentiss 815
Tippah 645
Tishomingo 661
Union 978