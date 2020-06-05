COVID-19 update 6-6-20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths linked to the coronavirus.

The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,769, with 803 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 19

Benton 14

Calhoun 68

Chickasaw 143

Clay 125

Itawamba 89

Lafayette 156

Lee 197

Marshall 89

Monroe 269

Oktibbeha 283

Pontotoc 49

Prentiss 53

Tippah 76

Tishomingo 36

Union 89

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

