The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,769, with 803 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 19
Benton 14
Calhoun 68
Chickasaw 143
Clay 125
Itawamba 89
Lafayette 156
Lee 197
Marshall 89
Monroe 269
Oktibbeha 283
Pontotoc 49
Prentiss 53
Tippah 76
Tishomingo 36
Union 89