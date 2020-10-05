COVID Update October 5

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the virus.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 100,703, with 3,013 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.

North Mississippi Health Services has 40 positive inpatients and 7,008 positive outpatients as of Oct. 5.

Several counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Chickasaw (1), Clay (2), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (3), Lee (6), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (2), Tishomingo (1) and Union (3).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 860

Benton 248

Calhoun 545

Chickasaw 719

Clay 613

Itawamba 920

Lafayette 2269

Lee 3046

Marshall 1128

Monroe 1294

Oktibbeha 1854

Pontotoc 1330

Prentiss 898

Tippah 736

Tishomingo 725

Union 1049

