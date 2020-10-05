The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the virus.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 100,703, with 3,013 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.
North Mississippi Health Services has 40 positive inpatients and 7,008 positive outpatients as of Oct. 5.
Several counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Chickasaw (1), Clay (2), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (3), Lee (6), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (2), Tishomingo (1) and Union (3).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 860
Benton 248
Calhoun 545
Chickasaw 719
Clay 613
Itawamba 920
Lafayette 2269
Lee 3046
Marshall 1128
Monroe 1294
Oktibbeha 1854
Pontotoc 1330
Prentiss 898
Tippah 736
Tishomingo 725
Union 1049