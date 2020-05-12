The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and 22 additionally known deaths.
Of the deaths reported Tuesday, seven occurred previously and are now reported following death certificate investigations.
The state’s total number of known COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,908 and the death toll is at 457.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional cases of COVID-19: Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.
A new COVID-19 death was reported from Union County, and a death occurring between April 25 and May 3 is now reported from Oktibbeha County based on death certificate investigations.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 238 outpatients.
The State Health Department presumes that over 6,000 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, and will update this number weekly.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers
Alcorn 11
Benton 14
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 94
Clay 68
Itawamba 70
Lafayette 101
Lee 81
Marshall 58
Monroe 202
Oktibbeha 91
Pontotoc 23
Prentiss 36
Tippah 66
Tishomingo 10
Union 54