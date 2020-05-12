COVID-19 update, 5/12/20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and 22 additionally known deaths.

Of the deaths reported Tuesday, seven occurred previously and are now reported following death certificate investigations.

The state’s total number of known COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,908 and the death toll is at 457.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported additional cases of COVID-19: Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.

A new COVID-19 death was reported from Union County, and a death occurring between April 25 and May 3 is now reported from Oktibbeha County based on death certificate investigations.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 238 outpatients.

The State Health Department presumes that over 6,000 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, and will update this number weekly.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers

Alcorn 11

Benton 14

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 94

Clay 68

Itawamba 70

Lafayette 101

Lee 81

Marshall 58

Monroe 202

Oktibbeha 91

Pontotoc 23

Prentiss 36

Tippah 66

Tishomingo 10

Union 54

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

