The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths linked to the virus, including one in Lee County.
Three of the 12 deaths occurred between April 26 and May 26 and were identified through death certificate reports.
The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,560, with 794 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 19
Benton 14
Calhoun 67
Chickasaw 140
Clay 125
Itawamba 89
Lafayette 154
Lee 194
Marshall 87
Monroe 269
Oktibbeha 273
Pontotoc 47
Prentiss 53
Tippah 76
Tishomingo 36
Union 89