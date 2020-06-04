COVID update 6-4-20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths linked to the virus, including one in Lee County.

Three of the 12 deaths occurred between April 26 and May 26 and were identified through death certificate reports.

The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,560, with 794 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tishomingo and Union.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 19

Benton 14

Calhoun 67

Chickasaw 140

Clay 125

Itawamba 89

Lafayette 154

Lee 194

Marshall 87

Monroe 269

Oktibbeha 273

Pontotoc 47

Prentiss 53

Tippah 76

Tishomingo 36

Union 89

