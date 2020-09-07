The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday morning reported 242 newly identified cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
The new death was reported from Quitman County, with none from Northeast Mississippi.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases identified since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 87,130 and the death toll 2,585. The majority of Mississippi residents who have contracted the disease have recovered.
As of Monday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a number that is unchanged since late last week.
As of this week, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi counties total cumulative case counts:
Alcorn 683
Benton 201
Calhoun 487
Chickasaw 610
Clay 505
Itawamba 641
Lafayette 1,778
Lee 2,346
Marshall 1,005
Monroe 1,100
Oktibbeha 1,592
Pontotoc 1,125
Prentiss 682
Tippah 568
Tishomingo 592
Union 912