The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday morning reported 242 newly identified cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The new death was reported from Quitman County, with none from Northeast Mississippi.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases identified since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 87,130 and the death toll 2,585. The majority of Mississippi residents who have contracted the disease have recovered.

As of Monday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a number that is unchanged since late last week.

As of this week, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi counties total cumulative case counts:

Alcorn 683

Benton 201

Calhoun 487

Chickasaw 610

Clay 505

Itawamba 641

Lafayette 1,778

Lee 2,346

Marshall 1,005

Monroe 1,100

Oktibbeha 1,592

Pontotoc 1,125

Prentiss 682

Tippah 568

Tishomingo 592

Union 912

