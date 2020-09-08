The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 249 newly identified cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases identified since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 87,379 and the death toll 2,585.
The majority of Mississippi residents who have contracted the disease have recovered. As of Aug. 30, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.
As of Tuesday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 5,833 outpatients.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (3), Clay (4), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (13), Lee (16), Marshall (4), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (6), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (2) and Union (2).
Northeast Mississippi counties total cumulative case counts:
Alcorn 685
Benton 203
Calhoun 490
Chickasaw 610
Clay 509
Itawamba 648
Lafayette 1,791
Lee 2,362
Marshall 1,009
Monroe 1,110
Oktibbeha 1,593
Pontotoc 1,131
Prentiss 688
Tippah 572
Tishomingo 594
Union 914