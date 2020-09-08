COVID Update September 8

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 249 newly identified cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases identified since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 87,379 and the death toll 2,585.

The majority of Mississippi residents who have contracted the disease have recovered. As of Aug. 30, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.

As of Tuesday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 5,833 outpatients.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (3), Clay (4), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (13), Lee (16), Marshall (4), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (6), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (2) and Union (2).

Northeast Mississippi counties total cumulative case counts:

Alcorn 685

Benton 203

Calhoun 490

Chickasaw 610

Clay 509

Itawamba 648

Lafayette 1,791

Lee 2,362

Marshall 1,009

Monroe 1,110

Oktibbeha 1,593

Pontotoc 1,131

Prentiss 688

Tippah 572

Tishomingo 594

Union 914

