The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and 10 additional deaths.
Statewide, there are 12,222 known cases of the novel coronavirus, with an estimated 7,681 recoveries. The known death toll is 580.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties added COVID-19 cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union.
No counties in the region reported new deaths.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 16 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 280 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi case counts
Alcorn 12
Benton 13
Calhoun 61
Chickasaw 122
Clay 90
Itawamba 80
Lafayette 110
Lee 97
Marshall 68
Monroe 229
Oktibbeha 114
Pontotoc 26
Prentiss 37
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 21
Union 66