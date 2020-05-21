MSDH COVID-19 update, 5/21/20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and 10 additional deaths.

Statewide, there are 12,222 known cases of the novel coronavirus, with an estimated 7,681 recoveries. The known death toll is 580.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties added COVID-19 cases: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union.

No counties in the region reported new deaths.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 16 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 280 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi case counts

Alcorn 12

Benton 13

Calhoun 61

Chickasaw 122

Clay 90

Itawamba 80

Lafayette 110

Lee 97

Marshall 68

Monroe 229

Oktibbeha 114

Pontotoc 26

Prentiss 37

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 21

Union 66

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus