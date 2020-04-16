Mississippi reported an additional 264 cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths Thursday morning, leading to a total of 3,624 cases and 129 deaths.
In Northeast Mississippi, Monroe County now leads with 54 cases. Monroe County also reported an additonal death for a total of 3 deaths. It is followed by Lee County, which reported 2 new cases for a total of 48 cases, and Tippah, which remains at 45 reported cases and leads the region with six reported deaths.
Other counties in Northeast Mississippi that reported additional cases include Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Marshall, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc.
Alcorn 7
Benton 5
Calhoun 30
Chickasaw 37
Clay 21
Itawamba 13
Lafayette 39
Lee 48
Marshall 37
Monroe 54
Oktibbeha 42
Pontotoc 16
Prentiss 15
Tippah 45
Tishomingo 2
Union 9