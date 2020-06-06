Saturday, June 6, 2020 COVID-19 update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday evening reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths.

The statewide total of coronavirus cases stands at 17,034 and 811 reported deaths.

Itawamba reported one new death and Oktibbeha reported two new deaths.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 20

Benton 15

Calhoun 68

Chickasaw 146

Clay 130

Itawamba 89

Lafayette 155

Lee 220

Marshall 89

Monroe 273

Oktibbeha 290

Pontotoc 52

Prentiss 55

Tippah 79

Tishomingo 37

Union 91

