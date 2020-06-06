The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday evening reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths.
The statewide total of coronavirus cases stands at 17,034 and 811 reported deaths.
Itawamba reported one new death and Oktibbeha reported two new deaths.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 20
Benton 15
Calhoun 68
Chickasaw 146
Clay 130
Itawamba 89
Lafayette 155
Lee 220
Marshall 89
Monroe 273
Oktibbeha 290
Pontotoc 52
Prentiss 55
Tippah 79
Tishomingo 37
Union 91