The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths linked to the virus.
Ten of the 28 deaths occurred between May 6 and 27 and were identified through death certificate reports.
The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,020, with 767 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Alcorn, Calhoun, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Prentiss County had its total number of cases revised down from 56 to 51.
Chickasaw County reported one new death and one death between May 6 and May 27 as identified through death certificate reports. One additional death in Lee and two in Union were also identified via death certificate reports.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 18
Benton 14
Calhoun 67
Chickasaw 137
Clay 115
Itawamba 89
Lafayette 141
Lee 165
Marshall 81
Monroe 265
Oktibbeha 253
Pontotoc 43
Prentiss 51
Tippah 76
Tishomingo 34
Union 85