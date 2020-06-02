Tuesday, June, 2, 2020 COVID-19 update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department on Tuesday reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths linked to the virus.

Ten of the 28 deaths occurred between May 6 and 27 and were identified through death certificate reports.

The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,020, with 767 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Alcorn, Calhoun, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Prentiss County had its total number of cases revised down from 56 to 51.

Chickasaw County reported one new death and one death between May 6 and May 27 as identified through death certificate reports. One additional death in Lee and two in Union were also identified via death certificate reports.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 18

Benton 14

Calhoun 67

Chickasaw 137

Clay 115

Itawamba 89

Lafayette 141

Lee 165

Marshall 81

Monroe 265

Oktibbeha 253

Pontotoc 43

Prentiss 51

Tippah 76

Tishomingo 34

Union 85

