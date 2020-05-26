Tuesday, May, 26, 2020 Coivd Update

Tuesday, May, 26, 2020 Coivd Update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

Eight of the 17 newly reported deaths occurred between May 13 and May 18 and were identified through death certificate reports.

There have been a total of 13,731 cases and 652 deaths since March 11. There are currently 121 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in LTCs.

Northeast Mississippi counties adding new cases include Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

One new death was confirmed in Lafayette County via death certificate report.

Northeast Mississippi case counts as of 6 p.m. Monday:

Alcorn 14

Benton 15

Calhoun 60

Chickasaw 127

Clay 101

Itawamba 86

Lafayette 126

Lee 113

Marshall 71

Monroe 249

Oktibbeha 144

Pontotoc 26

Prentiss 40

Tippah 71

Tishomingo 26

Union 74

