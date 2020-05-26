The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
Eight of the 17 newly reported deaths occurred between May 13 and May 18 and were identified through death certificate reports.
There have been a total of 13,731 cases and 652 deaths since March 11. There are currently 121 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in LTCs.
Northeast Mississippi counties adding new cases include Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
One new death was confirmed in Lafayette County via death certificate report.
Northeast Mississippi case counts as of 6 p.m. Monday:
Alcorn 14
Benton 15
Calhoun 60
Chickasaw 127
Clay 101
Itawamba 86
Lafayette 126
Lee 113
Marshall 71
Monroe 249
Oktibbeha 144
Pontotoc 26
Prentiss 40
Tippah 71
Tishomingo 26
Union 74