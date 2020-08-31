The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 274 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.
Itawamba, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties each reported an additional death. Chickasaw, Lee and Union counties each reported two new deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,950 with 2,473 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 62,707 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 23.
North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 5,440 positive outpatients as of August 31.
Nearly all counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. Benton County reported one less case, going from 194 cases to 193. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (6), Chickasaw (8), Clay (1), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (17), Lee (15), Marshall (5), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (9), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (5) and Union (3).
Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:
Alcorn 630
Benton 193
Calhoun 470
Chickasaw 592
Clay 473
Itawamba 557
Lafayette 1436
Lee 2177
Marshall 945
Monroe 1037
Oktibbeha 1439
Pontotoc 1059
Prentiss 624
Tippah 548
Tishomingo 556
Union 881