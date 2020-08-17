COVID screenshot update, 8/17/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 276 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 72,412 with 2,095 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 49,836 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 9.

Oktibbeha reported an additional death.

North Mississippi Health Services has 59 positive inpatients and 4,385 positive outpatients as of August 17.

All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Clay (3), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (7), Lee (13), Marshall (2), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (1), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (7) and Union (9).

Alcorn 457

Benton 167

Calhoun 435

Chickasaw 513

Clay 420

Itawamba 427

Lafayette 1072

Lee 1737

Marshall 770

Monroe 883

Oktibbeha 1183

Pontotoc 892

Prentiss 498

Tippah 443

Tishomingo 476

Union 772

danny.mcarthur@journalinc.com

Twitter: @Danny_McArthur_

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus