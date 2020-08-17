The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 276 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 72,412 with 2,095 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 49,836 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 9.
Oktibbeha reported an additional death.
North Mississippi Health Services has 59 positive inpatients and 4,385 positive outpatients as of August 17.
All following counties reported additional cases. The additional case counts are: Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Clay (3), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (7), Lee (13), Marshall (2), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (1), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (7) and Union (9).
Alcorn 457
Benton 167
Calhoun 435
Chickasaw 513
Clay 420
Itawamba 427
Lafayette 1072
Lee 1737
Marshall 770
Monroe 883
Oktibbeha 1183
Pontotoc 892
Prentiss 498
Tippah 443
Tishomingo 476
Union 772