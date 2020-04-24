Mississippi’s count of known COVID-19 cases grew by 281 and the death toll by eight, according to numbers released Friday morning by the state Health Department.
The state total now stands at 5,434, and known deaths number 209.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are as follows: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Tishomingo
Monroe County continues an upward climb, adding eight new cases for a total of 117. Of those cases, 49 are in longterm care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 170 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi counties
Alcorn 9
Benton 9
Calhoun 46
Chickasaw 53
Clay 29
Itawamba 32
Lafayette 83
Lee 70
Marshall 40
Monroe 117
Oktibbeha 46
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 29
Tippah 50
Tishomingo 7
Union 14