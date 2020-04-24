COVID-19 update, 4/24/20

Mississippi’s count of known COVID-19 cases grew by 281 and the death toll by eight, according to numbers released Friday morning by the state Health Department.

The state total now stands at 5,434, and known deaths number 209.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are as follows: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Tishomingo

Monroe County continues an upward climb, adding eight new cases for a total of 117. Of those cases, 49 are in longterm care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 170 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi counties

Alcorn 9

Benton 9

Calhoun 46

Chickasaw 53

Clay 29

Itawamba 32

Lafayette 83

Lee 70

Marshall 40

Monroe 117

Oktibbeha 46

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 29

Tippah 50

Tishomingo 7

Union 14

