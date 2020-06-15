June 15 COVID update

The Mississippi Department of Health on Monday reported 283 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 19,799 with a death toll of 895.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases since Saturday include: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 30

Benton 17

Calhoun 80

Chickasaw 168

Clay 174

Itawamba 103

Lafayette 181

Lee 301

Marshall 107

Monroe 295

Oktibbeha 363

Pontotoc 77

Prentiss 66

Tippah 94

Tishomingo 47

Union 102

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

