The Mississippi Department of Health on Monday reported 283 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 19,799 with a death toll of 895.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases since Saturday include: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 30
Benton 17
Calhoun 80
Chickasaw 168
Clay 174
Itawamba 103
Lafayette 181
Lee 301
Marshall 107
Monroe 295
Oktibbeha 363
Pontotoc 77
Prentiss 66
Tippah 94
Tishomingo 47
Union 102