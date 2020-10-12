The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the virus.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 105,228, with 3,101 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.
North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 7,274 positive outpatients as of Oct. 12.
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 896
Benton 276
Calhoun 574
Chickasaw 777
Clay 639
Itawamba 1017
Lafayette 2350
Lee 3208
Marshall 1195
Monroe 1378
Oktibbeha 1901
Pontotoc 1400
Prentiss 951
Tippah 787
Tishomingo 753
Union 1089