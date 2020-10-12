COVID Update October 12

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the virus.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 105,228, with 3,101 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.

North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 7,274 positive outpatients as of Oct. 12.

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 896

Benton 276

Calhoun 574

Chickasaw 777

Clay 639

Itawamba 1017

Lafayette 2350

Lee 3208

Marshall 1195

Monroe 1378

Oktibbeha 1901

Pontotoc 1400

Prentiss 951

Tippah 787

Tishomingo 753

Union 1089

