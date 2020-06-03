Wednesday, June, 3, 2020 COVID-19 update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department on Wednesday reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths linked to the virus.

The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,322, with 782 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union. 

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 19

Benton 14

Calhoun 67

Chickasaw 140

Clay 118

Itawamba 80

Lafayette 150

Lee 185

Marshall 85

Monroe 267

Oktibbeha 267

Pontotoc 45

Prentiss 53

Tippah 76

Tishomingo 35

Union 86

