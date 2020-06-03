The Mississippi State Health Department on Wednesday reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths linked to the virus.
The statewide total of the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,322, with 782 dead. The Health Department presumes that about 11,200 patients have recovered.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases of the virus: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 19
Benton 14
Calhoun 67
Chickasaw 140
Clay 118
Itawamba 80
Lafayette 150
Lee 185
Marshall 85
Monroe 267
Oktibbeha 267
Pontotoc 45
Prentiss 53
Tippah 76
Tishomingo 35
Union 86