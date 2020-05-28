Thursday, May 28, 2020 COVID-19 update

COVID-19 daily totals as of May, 27, 2020 from MSDH

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 328 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 23 new deaths.

In total, Mississippi has cumulatively identified 14,372 cases of the novel coronavirus with 693 known deaths.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new deaths are Clay, Monroe and Oktibbeha.

The Health Department estimates that 9,401 COVID-19 patients in Mississippi have recovered.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties have added new cases: Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.

The following counties in the region saw their totals revised down, based on further case investigations: Itawamba and Monroe.

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 14

Benton 15

Calhoun 63

Chickasaw 130

Clay 108

Itawamba 84

Lafayette 127

Lee 124

Marshall 77

Monroe 252

Oktibbeha 154

Pontotoc 29

Prentiss 42

Tippah 71

Tishomingo 28

Union 80

