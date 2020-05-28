The Mississippi State Health Department on Thursday reported 328 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 23 new deaths.
In total, Mississippi has cumulatively identified 14,372 cases of the novel coronavirus with 693 known deaths.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new deaths are Clay, Monroe and Oktibbeha.
The Health Department estimates that 9,401 COVID-19 patients in Mississippi have recovered.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties have added new cases: Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.
The following counties in the region saw their totals revised down, based on further case investigations: Itawamba and Monroe.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 14
Benton 15
Calhoun 63
Chickasaw 130
Clay 108
Itawamba 84
Lafayette 127
Lee 124
Marshall 77
Monroe 252
Oktibbeha 154
Pontotoc 29
Prentiss 42
Tippah 71
Tishomingo 28
Union 80